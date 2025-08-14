Sip On This: Black Women Changing The Spirit Game

Source:

A unique magic is infused when a Black woman crafts a spirit. Our expertise and passion imbue each creation with an extraordinary blend of magic, boundless love, and an unwavering spirit of resilience. Every drop offers a taste that transcends the ordinary, narrating a compelling story of heritage, struggle, and triumph.

Black women are not merely making waves in the spirits industry. They are generating tsunamis of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. We must acknowledge, celebrate, and uplift these trailblazing women who are reshaping an industry once largely inaccessible to them.

Despite being significant consumers of alcohol (12%), Black women are vastly underrepresented in the spirit industry. They hold only 2% of executive positions, and less than 1% of venture capital is invested in women-owned beverage brands, according to BevNET.com and WJHL.

Love Magic 95.5 FM? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Below, we proudly showcase some of the countless Black women who inspire us, innovate within the spirits industry, and deliver pure Black girl magic, one exquisite shot at a time. Their dedication, vision, and unique contributions extend beyond crafting beverages. They are building legacies, empowering communities, and redefining what is possible in the world of spirits. Join us in toasting their brilliance and the rich, complex flavors they bring to life.

Whiskey

Jackson McCrea Whiskey



First, we have Jackson Mcrea Whiskey. Founded by Sheila Jackson and Natasha McCrea, this brand is significant as the first Black women-owned whiskey brand in California. Their vision stemmed from a desire to make their mark in the industry. Not to mention, to include women in the conversation about whiskey. Jackson McCrea focuses on creating a high-quality whiskey with a rich, smooth body and notes of toasted caramel, vanilla, smoke, and warm spice. They use a five-year-old Tennessee Rye, finished in French oak Syrah barrels in California.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey



Named for Nearest Green, the first-known African American master distiller, this brand was founded by Fawn Weaver, the first Black woman to run a major Whiskey brand according to Flaviar. It’s the fastest-growing independent American whiskey brand in U.S. history and is making a significant impact on the industry by recognizing African American contributions to whiskey-making. You can read more about Fawn Weaver’s journey to creating Uncle Nearest.

Abisola Whiskey



“Each sip unfolds a balance of complexity and softness, as the whiskey’s rich blend of bourbon and malt whiskeys harmonizes with oak influences.” Founded by a Black woman who felt excluded from the traditional whiskey community, Abisola aims to produce a whiskey that everyone can enjoy.

SirDavis American Whiskey

Source: James Devaney / Getty



Obviously, we must include the Queen. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with Moët Hennessy and Dr. Bill Lumsden, this award-winning American whisky is a blend of rye and malted barley. It is finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. It honors Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a moonshiner during Prohibition. SirDavis sets a new standard for American spirits. It offers a unique flavor profile with notes of orange, cinnamon, toffee, and ginger.

Tequila

Chicas Divertidas Tequila

Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty



Founded by three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, Chicas Divertidas means “fun girls” in Spanish. This brand offers premium Blanco and Reposado tequilas crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave. It is sourced from the highlands of Arandas, Jalisco. The Reposado is aged in American white oak whiskey barrels for six months. Emphatically, it develops notes of caramelized agave, American oak, and cooking spices.

Anteel Tequila



Co-owned by Nayana Ferguson, the first Black woman to own and lead a multiple award-winning tequila brand. According to the website, Anteel Tequila was the answer to Nayana Ferguson’s question to her husband, Don: “What would you do if you could do anything in the world?” His answer: “Own a tequila brand, but there’s no way we can do that.” Nayana answered, “Why not?” And thus began their journey.

T-Capri Tequila



Tiffany Haynesworth is the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand. She desired to understand the tequila-making process from farm to glass, working in the agave fields alongside the Heimodors.

Vodka

Black Momma Vodka



Next up, Vanessa Braxton is the first African American Woman Master Distiller and Master Blender in New York State. Vanessa holds the title of NY State Proclamation as the First African American Woman Master Distiller and Master Blender in in the United States. Chiefly, she proudly owns the Distillery, Manufacturing Facility and a 15 Acre Farm Grow House.

Fou-Dré Vodka



Founded by Chanel Turner, who also established the Black-owned Wine and Spirits Festival. Essence said, “BOWSFest is about amplifying Black voices in an industry where we’ve historically been left out of the conversation.” It hosts over 40 Black-owned wine and spirits brands, live music, chef demos, and interactive stations.

Wine

McBride Sisters Wine Company

Founded by real-life sisters Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, this is the largest Black-owned and largest all women-founded wine company in the United States. They offer various collections, including the popular Black Girl Magic wines.

Aslina Wines

Established by Ntsiki Biyela, Aslina is South Africa’s first Black female winemaker. Best of all, the brand says, “Her beloved grandmother was the guiding light in her life and it became obvious that her new brand should be named Aslina in the matriarch’s honour.”

Theopolis Vineyards

Owned by Theodora Lee, known as “Theo-patra,” queen of the vineyards. She is the first Black vineyard owner and wine producer in Mendocino County. The Press Democrat shared, “Theodora Lee has led Theopolis Vineyards in Mendocino County for 20 years, producing award-winning wines and advocating for diversity in the wine industry.”

B. Stuyvesant Champagne

Additionally, Marvina Robinson is one of the few African American women owning a champagne brand. The name pays homage to the Brooklyn neighborhood where Marvina was born and raised. Furthermore, “It’s a reminder that greatness often begins in unexpected places.”

More Wine

Love Cork Screw

Founded by Chrishon Lampley, this award-winning brand also offers wine-scented candles and self-care products. “Lampley’s 15 years’ of experience in the industry has given her keen awareness of what the traditional wine novice and enthusiast enjoys and what the market is missing.”

LS Cream Liqueur

Inspired by Haitian cremas, this brand was created by Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles. The brand boasts “an ancestral recipe native to Haiti with notes of coconut, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon mix with a blend of fresh cream and neutral grain spirits.” Moreover, it exudes style and luxury while staying true to its Caribbean heritage.

Brown Estate

Last but not least, Brown Estate is the first Black-owned winery in Napa Valley. “In 1980 our parents purchased an abandoned ranch in the eastern hills of the Napa Valley. They rehabilitated the crumbling homestead and planted viniferous grapes — which for a decade we farmed and sold to local winemakers. In 1995 we kids decided to make our own wine…”

Honorable Mentions

Saint Liberty Whiskey honors female bootleggers of the Prohibition era, including Bertie Brown, a Black woman.

Sip On This: Black Women Changing The Spirit Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com