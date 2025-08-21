Listen Live
Music

Fantasia Featured On "Boots On The Ground" Remix

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Fantasia has joined fellow Carolina native 803Fresh on the trail ride for the remix of the viral smash hit “Boots On The Ground.”

The remix definitely keeps the fan in your hand and you kicking up dust as Fantasia comes in with a fresh new verse about bringing her friends out with some Sir Davis in her cup to have a good time.

Related Stories

The “Boots On The Ground” dance has become a viral sensation this year from the song to the dance. The dance, which includes fan clacking and rhythmic footwork, has become a major staple in the line dance community like the “Cupid Shuffle,” “Electric Slide,” the “Cha-Cha Slide” and the “Wobble.”

The viral song even made it on Beyoncé’s radar, where the Grammy-award winner performed the song during her recent tour run for the “Cowboy Carter” album.

In a statement, Fantasia said she knew that the song was unique.

“The moment I heard ‘Boots On The Ground, ‘ I knew it was special. Performing it with 803 felt like a full-cirlce moment, two Carolina voices representing where we’re from and taking it to the world,” she said.

You can listen to the full remix below.

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close