Cardi B Says She’s Not Done Having Babies Yet!

From Motherhood to the Bronx to Planning for the Future—Cardi B is Giving Jennifer Hudson all the Tea. I’ll Break it Down Next.

Published on September 11, 2025

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B got real about motherhood on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She says her kids keep her grounded and she’s definitely planning for more!

Cardi joked that the more kids she has, the better her chances are of having someone to take care of her when she’s older. She also shared how important it is for her kids to see different worlds, including time with cousins in the Bronx. Her candid interview is part of Jennifer Hudson’s new season with a lineup of big-name guests. The Jennifer Hudson Show kicks off season 4, this Monday, September 15th on FOX.

