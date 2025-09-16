Woman Fights with an Alligator to Save Her Dog

While taking her dog for a walk near a creek, a woman in Florida got into a fight with an alligator.

According to Land O’Lakes, Florida woman Dani Wright had to fight off an alligator while walking her 4-month-old shih-tzu, Dax.

“I turned and looked, and an alligator had him,” said Danie. “The alligator’s front teeth were through the collar of my dog.”

Danie’s survival instincts kicked in when the alligator tried to pull Dax into the creek. “I punched him in the eye enough that he kinda let go, he unclamped a little, and I pulled off, but his teeth dragged down my arm.”

Danie could flip the alligator on its back, and she and Dax dashed to the house. Danie caught the entire altercation on video. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trappers removed the alligator from the property.

How far have you gone to save your pet?