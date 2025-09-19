The New iPhone Has Dropped

If you’ve been pondering a new phone and are sick and tired of that cracked screen, the iPhone 17 dropped nationwide today, but fans of the phone aren’t happy with the price tag.

Nine out of 10 Americans believe iPhones are overpriced. The cheapest iPhone 17 is $800. Or if you need lots of storage, the Pro Max with two terabytes of storage will run you $2,000.00!

Source: Hindustan Times / Getty

Despite the price tag, many believe that the price is worth it. A quarter of Americans feel the price is worth the debt.