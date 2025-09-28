Listen Live
Lifestyle

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

The 2025 Farmer's Almanac says a cold winter is ahead

Published on September 28, 2025

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its 2025-2026 U.S. Winter Weather forecast, and I suggest you make sure your winter weather gear is up to date.

Overall, according to the Almanac, winter will be slightly milder across the nation, with some parts of the country experiencing frigid conditions.

Snow-covered Schiller Park in German Village in Columbus Ohio
Source: Phillip Nelson / Getty

In Ohio, winter is expected to be cold with occasional snow. As for Columbus, since we’re in the Ohio Valley forecast area, winter will be colder than normal with near or above normal snowfall in the east, and below normal in the west.

The Almanac suggests that you should get your winter gear ready now, especially if you’re in the east.

