Listen Live
Entertainment

Facing Years Behind Bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Begs for Leniency.

Diddy Could be Spending Over a Decade in Prison—Or Just a Little More Than a Year. What Prosecutors and What His Lawyers are Fighting For.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Sean “Diddy” Combs is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on prostitution-related charges. Prosecutors want him behind bars for more than a decade, saying he arranged for paid male escorts to perform drug-fueled sex acts with his girlfriends.

While Combs was cleared of the more serious charges, his legal team is pushing for a much lighter sentence—just 14 months—pointing to the positive influence he’s had on other inmates during his time locked up. Diddy has already written a letter to the judge apologizing and says he plans to appeal the conviction. As part of his sentencing hearing today, Combs’ defense team even released a sympathy video highlighting his character and personal struggles in hopes of swaying the judge toward leniency.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

Entertainment

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

News

Controversial Right-Wing Influencer Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed In Utah

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close