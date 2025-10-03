Facing Years Behind Bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Begs for Leniency.

Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Sean “Diddy” Combs is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on prostitution-related charges. Prosecutors want him behind bars for more than a decade, saying he arranged for paid male escorts to perform drug-fueled sex acts with his girlfriends.

While Combs was cleared of the more serious charges, his legal team is pushing for a much lighter sentence—just 14 months—pointing to the positive influence he’s had on other inmates during his time locked up. Diddy has already written a letter to the judge apologizing and says he plans to appeal the conviction. As part of his sentencing hearing today, Combs’ defense team even released a sympathy video highlighting his character and personal struggles in hopes of swaying the judge toward leniency.