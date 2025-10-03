Cane Corso Dogs, A Deadly Attack, and a $20,000 Bond!

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson was booked early Friday morning in Atlanta on a Cruelty to Animals charge, days after it was revealed that at least one of his Cane Corso dogs fatally attacked a neighbor’s dog. Court records show he was booked at 5:59 AM local time, posted a $20,000 bond, and was released.

The victim was a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry, who was killed in his own yard. Henry’s owner told TMZ that he discovered his dog late at night on September 18, lifeless and covered in dog saliva, and said Tyrese’s dogs were known to roam the neighborhood off-leash. Fulton County Police had issued an arrest warrant for Gibson earlier this week, though it’s still unclear whether he turned himself in voluntarily.