Janet Jackson Brings the Family to Paris Fashion Week

In a rarer appearance, Janet and Paris Jackson linked up at Paris Fashion Week, and the paparazzi loved it!

The two popped out for the Tom Ford runway show, wearing coordinated outfits. The 59-year-old legend wore a leather top, skirt, and a leather blazer, accompanied by gold hoop earrings. Paris, now 27, wore a floor-length gown with a high split and high heels.

Seeing the two on the red carpet together put an end to rumors that there was bad blood between them.

