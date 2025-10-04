Listen Live
Mariah Carey Reveals Unreleased Track With Michael Jackson

Mariah dropped a music bombshell when she revealed she has an unreleased track with Michael Jackson

Published on October 4, 2025

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mariah Carey revealed to host Andy Cohen that she has an unreleased song with none other than Michael Jackson.

Mariah wanted the song to appear on her latest album, Here for It All, but because the King of Pop’s estate was so busy, the track didn’t make the cut. More than likely, a reference to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic scheduled to release in April 2026.

“I love it, I’m so upset that it’s not coming out on this album, like, it should be there,” said Mariah.

The duet involved Mariah adding new vocals to Michael’s original track, with those who’ve heard the song saying it’s “one of his classics.”

Fans wait with anticipation for the song to be released, with hopes it’ll happen after the biopic is released.

