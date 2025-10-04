Mariah Carey Reveals Unreleased Track With Michael Jackson

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mariah Carey revealed to host Andy Cohen that she has an unreleased song with none other than Michael Jackson.

Mariah wanted the song to appear on her latest album, Here for It All, but because the King of Pop’s estate was so busy, the track didn’t make the cut. More than likely, a reference to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic scheduled to release in April 2026.

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

“I love it, I’m so upset that it’s not coming out on this album, like, it should be there,” said Mariah.

The duet involved Mariah adding new vocals to Michael’s original track, with those who’ve heard the song saying it’s “one of his classics.”

Fans wait with anticipation for the song to be released, with hopes it’ll happen after the biopic is released.