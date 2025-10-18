Halloween Costs $193 for Singles, $445 if You Got Kids

According to two new polls about Halloween, this holiday is not cheap, especially if you have children.

The poll found that the average person will shell out $289, and when you break it down, the numbers get more astounding. The breakdown goes like this:

1. $58 on costumes

2. $57 on decorations

3. $51 on party supplies

4. $51 on tickets for things like haunted houses

5. $50 on candy for trick-or-treaters

6. $23 on other stuff

If you’re single, the poll says Halloween will cost you $193, but if you have kids, it’s a whopping $445!