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Ten years after his passing, the estate of music icon Prince is cracking open the vault.

On Thursday (June 4), the estate released a previously unreleased track, “Stone,” written by Sandra St. Victor, Tom Hammer, and Jules Van Even. The funky track was recorded in 1995, around the time Prince (then known by that unpronounceable symbol) released The Gold Experience.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the track will be featured on the upcoming compilation album, Timeless. The album will feature ten rare and unreleased tracks from throughout Prince’s career, ending with a live rendition of “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore?” recorded shortly before he died in 2016.

Lucky Prince fans in Minneapolis will have an early listen of the album this week during the annual “Celebration” festivities at Paisley Park.

“Stone” is the second single released from Timeless. The first, “With This Tear,” was released in April to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his death. That track was recorded in November 1991, following the release of the Diamonds and Pearls album.

Prince wrote the ballad and played every instrument on the track. Céline Dion would later record the track in 1992 for her self-titled album.

Timeless will be released on August 28. Fans can preorder the album online at store.prince.com.

Timeless Track List

1. “I Am You” (1977)

2. “Tick Tick Bang” (1981)

3. “Heaven” (1985)

4. “I Wonder” (1989)

5. “With This Tear” (1991)

6. “Stone” (1995)

7. “Calabama” (2003)

8. “The Guilty Ones” (2007)

9. “Bestest Friend” (2012)

10. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Live)” (2016)

Prince’s Estate Cracks Open The Vault For New Single, “Stone” was originally published on majicatl.com