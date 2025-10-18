Listen Live
Niecy Nash Stuns In Sergio Hudson At The All's Fair Premiere

Body-ody-ody! Niecy Nash Brings The Fashion Heat In Sergio Hudson To The All’s Fair Premiere

Niecy Nash-Betts lit up the red carpet in a bold red Sergio Hudson gown - with Teyana Taylor and Elaine Welteroth matching her energy in their own head-turning looks.

October 18, 2025

Niecy Nash-Betts Stuns in Fiery Sergio Hudson at the All's Fair Premiere World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts looked TF good at the All’s Fair premiere this week. That’s the headline.

The Emmy-winning actress stepped onto the Los Angeles carpet in a flame-red Sergio Hudson gown that turned heads. It was sequins, confidence, and undeniable star power all rolled into one. And while Niecy brought the heat, Teyana Taylor and Elaine Welteroth kept the fashion momentum going — each serving bold looks.

So let’s get into the fits we loved.

All’s Fair Carpet: Niecy Nash-Betts Brings the Heat in Sergio Hudson

Niecy delivered a red carpet moment worthy of its own standing ovation. She set the carpet on fire, wearing a body-hugging, flame-red Sergio Hudson gown. The strapless sequined dress was tailored to perfection, hugging her every curve. In the gown, her waist literally disappeared. A matching draped shawl trailed behind her, adding old-Hollywood drama to the modern silhouette.

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Her glam matched the energy. Sleek, shoulder-length hair with a deep side part framed her face. Bronzed melanin, soft lashes, and a glossy nude lip pulled everything together. The entire look gave major body, major attitude, and major style — and everyone was paying major attention.

All’s Fair Carpet: Teyana Taylor Is The Drama In Cong Tri

Teyana brought the edge and the drama. The Harlem star wore a jaw-dropping black gown by Cong Tri that blended high fashion with performance art. The textured, ribbed mermaid silhouette sculpted her frame and caught the light like liquid armor.

But the drama didn’t stop there. The gown featured a built-in hood that framed her face in pure mystery and allure. The fit was futuristic, feminine, and just a little dangerous – exactly what we expect from Teyana.

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Her beauty look was equally as fly. She wore her hair in a chic pixie with distinct bangs. A sharp cat-eye, matte nude lip, and flawless contoured skin gave her that signature edge. She looked like she stepped straight out of a fashion editorial.

All’s Fair Carpet: Elaine Welteroth Lights Up the Carpet in Hot Pink

Elaine came to work and slay. The journalist and red carpet host showed up in a bold hot pink suit that screamed power and polish. The double-breasted jacket featured sleek black buttons, paired with a longline skirt and black tie.

The look was sharp yet soft – a perfect balance of business and femininity. Elaine’s cropped bob framed her face, giving her that effortless “editor off duty” energy. Her glam was understated and glowy. A dewy base, soft smoky eye, and glossy nude lip let the outfit lead the conversation.

Fashion at the All’s Fair premiere was just so good. Every cast member came ready to serve. Glenn Close brought timeless elegance, while Kim Kardashian leaned into futuristic glamour.

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

No one left fashion at home. From fiery gowns to tailored suits, each woman brought her own version of power dressing.

Body-ody-ody! Niecy Nash Brings The Fashion Heat In Sergio Hudson To The All’s Fair Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

