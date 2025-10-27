Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy's Release Date From Prison Revealed

Diddy’s Release Date From Prison Revealed

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ release date from federal prison for prostitution-related convictions has been revealed.

According to News Nation, records from the Bureau of Prisons list, Combs is expected to be released from a federal prison in May 2028. His release date could come sooner with “good conduct” time earned while serving his sentence.

Combs, a hip-hop producer and founder of Bad Boy Records, was sentenced to a little over four years for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Man Act. He was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

His trial featured several allegations of drug-infused “freak-offs” involving male escorts and his former romantic partners, including Cassie Ventura, who testified in the trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Indicted On Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping, Racketeering Charges

Combs’ camp confirmed that the disgraced music mogul was recently pursuing a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump. A spokesperson from the White House said that rumors of Combs’ being granted a pardon had “zero truth.”

“The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations,” the rep said in a statement.

A federal judge has also denied Combs’ request to be housed at a minimum security prison in New Jersey, according to Vibe.

Diddy’s Release Date From Prison Revealed was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Updated 2025 Skate & Treat Graphics
Events

Join Us for the Harvest Party Like No Other

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

News

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Entertainment

D’Angelo’s Final Performance Included A Cover Of Sly Stone

Entertainment

Prosecutors Want Diddy to Serve at Least 11 Years in Prison

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close