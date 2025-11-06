Outkast Set To Be Honored – Rock & Roll Style

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Andre´ 3000 and Big Boi, the dynamic duo that make-up one of the most iconic and groundbreaking hip-hop groups known as “Outkast” are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend.

The two visonaries that bursted on the scene in 1992 with their debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” and proudly stood on the stage of The Source Awards and said, “The South got somethin’ to say!” has definitely back their words and have stood the test of time. They have pioneered a style and sound that will not be match and created a lane that has inpsired many in the game of hip-hop.

This Saturday along with another luminary hip-hop group, Salt-N-Pepa (along with Spinderella) who set the stage for female rappers will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Be sure to catch the ceremony airing live at 8PM on November 8th on Disney+.

What’s your favorite Outkast song?