Bearista Cup Hype: Starbucks Fans Struggle to Snag One

Source: ANTONY DICKSON / Getty The Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup rollout has brewed up a storm, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed. The highly anticipated 20-ounce bear-shaped tumbler, part of Starbucks’ 2025 holiday merchandise, sold out almost instantly after its November 6 release. Customers across the country were left empty-handed, with many reporting that their local stores only received one or two cups. The frenzy began when Starbucks unveiled the Bearista Cold Cup on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans eager to snag the festive item.

However, the excitement quickly turned to frustration as customers took to social media to share their experiences. Some alleged that employees purchased the limited stock before stores even opened, while others lamented the lack of inventory, questioning why Starbucks would market an item so scarce.

One customer shared on Reddit, “I waited an hour before opening to get the Bearista cup, only to see an employee buy the only two in stock right in front of us.” Another commented, “Our local store received ONE. Why even market this?” The scarcity of the cups has driven some fans to turn to resale platforms like eBay, where the Bearista cups are being sold at marked-up prices, further fueling the frustration.

In response to the backlash, Starbucks issued a statement acknowledging the overwhelming demand. “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations,” the company said. “Despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast. We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

One fan even went as far as to get a Berista tattoo in memory of the cup she wasn’t able to purchase!