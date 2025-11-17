Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss one game after the NFL disciplined him for spitting toward Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey during Sunday’s contest.

The league cited a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 for “an act contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

The incident erupted early in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ 34-12 loss when Ramsey reportedly grabbed Chase’s facemask then delivered a punch. Ramsey claimed Chase spat on him to provoke the altercation. Chase denied the claim, stating, “I didn’t spit on nobody.” Video footage, however, appears to support Ramsey’s version.

Chase’s suspension is estimated to cost him more than $500,000 in salary and bonuses. He has the right to appeal, and the decision could be overturned or reduced. Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged the incident crossed a line but did not question Chase’s overall character.

The one-game ban arrives at a critical time for the Bengals. They were already struggling at 3-7 and face a pivotal Week 12 showdown against the New England Patriots. The absence of their top receiver could spark internal questions about leadership and accountability. For now, Cincinnati must adjust without one of its most productive playmakers.

Chase’s next opportunity to return comes after the Patriots game, where his status will hinge on the appeal’s outcome and the team’s depth at receiver. In an organization searching for stability, this suspension adds another layer of urgency and scrutiny.

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Suspended One Game for Spitting Incident was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com