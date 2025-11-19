Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

How This Investment Turned into a Lawsuit!

Usher Says Somebody Owes Him Money… and He Wants Every Dime Back. Find Out Who Needs to Pay Up.............

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Usher At The Tweeter Center In Tinley Park
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Usher is done being patient — he’s taking three former business partners to court over a failed restaurant project. Producers Keith Thomas, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Charles Hughes reportedly asked him for almost $2 million for the deal. But when things fell apart, Usher’s team says only $1 million made its way back to him… leaving $700k unaccounted for.

2024 BET Awards - Press Room
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

His attorneys say the men used the leftover money for things they weren’t authorized to. Now Usher wants the full balance, plus damages and legal fees, and he’s asking for a trial next summer.

USHER, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed Host Post-Performance Dinner Party At Cathédrale Las Vegas
Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Bryan-Michael Cox has already denied being part of any shady business and says he and Usher are still cool outside of all this.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
5 Items
News

SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Columbus

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Kerry Washington + Real Housewives of Atlanta Screening – SHADOW FORCE
Entertainment

It’s Not Just Reality TV Anymore!

Americans Vote In The 2024 Presidential Election
6 Items
News

Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

5 Items
News

Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Celebrity

Hoops Heaven: Steph Curry Talks Ball With LeBron James & Steve Nash On ‘Mind The Game’

News

Jeezy Breaks Guinness World Record With Hip-Hop Symphony In Las Vegas

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close