How This Investment Turned into a Lawsuit!

Usher is done being patient — he’s taking three former business partners to court over a failed restaurant project. Producers Keith Thomas, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Charles Hughes reportedly asked him for almost $2 million for the deal. But when things fell apart, Usher’s team says only $1 million made its way back to him… leaving $700k unaccounted for.

His attorneys say the men used the leftover money for things they weren’t authorized to. Now Usher wants the full balance, plus damages and legal fees, and he’s asking for a trial next summer.

Bryan-Michael Cox has already denied being part of any shady business and says he and Usher are still cool outside of all this.