Misa Hylton Fights Harassment Amid New Diddy Documentary & Reclaims Her Legacy: ‘I’m Not Doing Interviews About Sean’

The fallout from the explosive Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning continues to be the topic of conversation. Misa Hylton, the longtime fashion stylist and mother of Diddy‘s eldest son, Justin Combs, is now speaking out about the relentless harassment she and Justin claim to be experiencing in the wake of the documentary’s massive viewership.

The scrutiny intensified after an old audio recording of former Bad Boy security officer Gene Deal resurfaced, shedding light on a specific rumor that has plagued Misa Hylton and her son for years. According to Complex, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Hylton shared a public statement condemning the treatment, writing that the harassment tied to “things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking,” adding that the public is being “misled” about her and Justin.

The veteran stylist stressed that neither she nor Justin “asked for or deserved” the scrutiny they’re now facing, becoming “collateral damage in a cruel game built on rumors and agendas.” One of the most potentially damaging rumors claimed that the late bodyguard Wolf was Justin’s real father. Deal confessed on the resurfaced audio that his conflict with Diddy led him to intentionally allow that damaging rumor to circulate, even though he knew it wasn’t true. Deal said, “I went to war with this dude… and when you go to war, he can’t tell you what kind of ammunition to bring to the fight. You gonna use any and every thing that comes your way.” He later admitted that he chose not to correct it, stating, “I know what was said hurt Justin, because I did not clarify it to nobody,” calling the young man a “casualty of war.”

Misa Hylton Is Reclaiming Her Own Legacy And Setting Boundaries

Amidst the painful backlash, Hylton is actively stepping forward to redefine her own narrative. Vibe recently reported that Alex Stapleton, the director of the explosive Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has reportedly reached out to Hylton in hopes of teaming up on future projects, specifically a potential documentary centered on Misa’s foundational role in the rise of Bad Boy Records.

Stapleton clarified her intentions, emphasizing that the projects revolve around Hylton’s own legacy rather than her proximity to Combs. In a partially shared message, Stapleton wrote, “My goal is to really lean into all that you contributed to hip hop and Bad Boy. In a quick call, I could explain better.” Hylton agreed to the meeting, noting she’d take it out of respect for her mutual connection with producer Erick Sermon, who appeared in the doc. Still, her boundaries were unmistakably clear: “I’m not doing interviews about Sean,” Hylton wrote back.

Hylton also used the moment to share her spirituality. Her post featured two pointed biblical references, with the first slide reading, “God didn’t hand David a crown. He handed him Goliath,” and the last quoting Isaiah 48:22: “Until they confess all the lies against you to gain favor, they’ll never know PEACE.”

It is unclear where her relationship with Sean Combs stands after his conviction. As BOSSIP reported, the disgraced music mogul was convicted of violating the Mann Act and sentenced to 50 months with time served. However, Hylton was seen attending Diddy’s trial, while using a walker. Justin has not commented on the documentary or his mother’s statements.

