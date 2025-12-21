Listen Live
Food & Drink

The Biggest Pizza Day of the Year Is Coming

If you love pizza, get ready to enjoy a slice of your favorite pie on the biggest pizza day of the year.

Published on December 21, 2025
According to a recent study of Google search data, the day you’re most likely to crave pizza is on New Year’s Day.

According to the site Vegas Insider, Google search data also showed that the top pizza days for 2025 are on Saturday and Sunday. In case you’re curious, the top five pizza days of 2025 are:

1.  New Year’s Day

2.  Super Bowl Sunday

3.  February 15th, the day after Valentine’s Day

4.  March 15th, right before March Madness.  The NCAA Tournament hadn’t started yet, but a bunch of conference championships were going on.

5.  March 29th, during the Elite Eight

National Pizza Day 2026 isn’t until February.

