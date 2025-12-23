Ohio Kids, Ages 12, 11, and 8, Crash Stolen Car While Fleeing Police

Source: General / Radio One

Newburgh Heights police say three children, ages 12 and younger, crashed a stolen vehicle into a residential home while fleeing officers. The crash happened during a police pursuit on the city’s West Side.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle after receiving a stolen car report. The driver refused to stop and led police through nearby streets. The chase ended when the vehicle slammed into a residential house.

Police say all three children exited the vehicle after the crash. Officers took them into custody without resistance. No serious injuries were reported.

Investigators say the children told officers they learned how to steal cars by watching YouTube videos. Police raised concerns about online content influencing youth behavior.

The crash caused heavy damage to the home. Residents were inside at the time but escaped injury. Officers released the children to their guardians as the investigation continues.

