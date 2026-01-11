Ohio Cities are Destinations for a Fresh Start

According to an article in Consumer Affairs, if you’re looking to start over, there are certain cities you should take into consideration.

Source: gerenme / Getty

The survey took into account jobs, quality of life, cost to relocate, and how easy it would be to “start over.”

The Top cities are…

Wilimington, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Cleveland, Ohio Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Des Moines, Iowa Portland, Maine Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Miami, Florida Portland, Oregon Columbus, Ohio

Wilmington took the #1 spot because it ranked first in “economic stability and opportunity.” It ranked 10th in ease of getting set up.

The five “hardest cities” for a fresh start were Vallejo, California, Worcester, Massachusetts, McAllen, Texas, Port St.Lucie, Florida, and Bridgeport, Connecticut.