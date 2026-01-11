B-Side Bangers: Mary J. Blige

Anthony Barboza

There has never been a question as to who the undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is. If we’re being honest, “hip-hop soul” as a term didn’t even truly exist before her. Sure, a handful of R&B musicians before her time incorporate some elements of rap culture in the rhythm of their blues, but none before or after her were able to fuse two of Black music’s most important genres together so seamlessly.

The ‘her’ in question is none other than the living legend herself, Mary J. Blige, and she just so happens to be turning a milestone 55 years old today!

A career that began three-and-a-half decades ago and hasn’t wavered in the slightest bit since — if anything, she’s only elevated with every passing year! — Mary’s trajectory in the game has been quite fitting of the “Queen” title. There’s no corner in the fused world of hip-hop and R&B that she hasn’t explored, from multiple classic collaborations with late hip-hop great The Notorious B.I.G. and one GRAMMY-winning hit in particular alongside Method Man (see: every version of “You’re All I Need”), to serenading linkups with equally talented vocalists like Lauryn Hill, Chaka Khan and, yes, even the late Queen Of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin. That’s not even considering her big pop collabs as well, like Bono from U2, the late George Michael and Brit-pop royalty, Sir Elton John.

She’s simply the queen of this particular sub-genre; she has been for decades, probably will be for the foreseeable future and is literally loved by each and every one of her predecessors and successors alike. With four decades running at the top, we’re certain her reign won’t let up as she continues to tease us with surprises as in her birthday post via Instagram (seen above).

We know you know the hits — cheers to “Family Affair,” “I’m Going Down” and “Be Without You, for starters — but we just had to go that extra step by putting you all on, as per usual, to the deep cuts from our faves. Mary in specific has a very robust selection, so we definitely had to debate a few times on which ones from which era would make the cut. We think you’ll agree with our choices, but we’re always up for a debate if you think we missed a few. Sound off, fam!

Happy birthday, Mary J. Blige! Celebrate the undisputed Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul’s milestone birthday today by checking out her best deep cuts (in our humble opinion!) that we think you all definitely need to hear in this edition of “B-Side Bangers”:

1. “Changes I’ve Been Going Through” (1992)

Album: What’s the 411?



2. “What’s the 411?” (Remix) [featuring K-Ci Hailey and The Notorious B.I.G.] (1993)

Album: What’s the 411? Remix



3. “You Gotta Believe” (1994)

Album: My Life



4. “Searching” (featuring Roy Ayers) [1997]

Album: Share My World



5. “A Dream” (1997)

Album: Money Talks: The Album (Official Soundtrack) by Various Artists

6. “Misty Blue” (live cover in dedication to her mother, Cora Blige) [1998]

Album: The Tour



7. “Sincerity” (featuring Nas and DMX) [1999]

Album: Mary (Limited Edition)





8. “Destiny” (2001)

Album: No More Drama



9. “He Think I Don’t Know”* (2002)

Album: No More Drama (Re-Release)

*Despite not being released as a single, and no known live performances, “He Think I Don’t Know” still managed to win the award for “Best Female R&B Vocal Performance” at the 2003 GRAMMYs.



10. “Willing & Waiting” (2003)

Album: Love & Life

11. “Can’t Hide from Luv” (featuring JAY-Z) [2005]

Album: The Breakthrough



12. “Grown Woman” (featuring Ludacris) [2007]

Album: Growing Pains



13. “In The Morning” (2009)

Album: Stronger with Each Tear



14. “Love A Woman” (feat. Beyoncé) [2011]

Album: My Life II… The Journey Continues (Act 1)



15. “The First Noel” (featuring The Clark Sisters) [2013]

Album: A Mary Christmas

16. “See That Boy Again” (featuring Pharrell Williams) [2014]

Album: Think Like a Man Too (Official Soundtrack)*

*In lieu of releasing a traditional album, Mary opted to record a full body of new music for the Think Like a Man Too soundtrack.



17. “Not Loving You” (2014)

Album: The London Sessions



18. “Telling the Truth” (featuring KAYTRANADA) [2017]

Album: Strength of a Woman



19. “Enough” (2022)

Album: Good Morning Gorgeous



20. “Need You More” (featuring Jadakiss) (2024)

Album: Gratitude





