Jackée Harry Reveals Private Romance With Michael Jackson

Actress Jackée Harry opens up about a previously undisclosed romantic relationship with the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

Published on January 17, 2026
Actress Jackée Harry is opening up about a chapter of her life many people never knew existed.

During a recent appearance on the Nick Cannon Podcast, Harry revealed that she and Michael Jackson shared a private romantic relationship. She described it as mutual, real, and physical, speaking calmly and without sensationalism. Just her truth, told on her terms.

Harry also pushed back on long-standing misconceptions about Jackson, including misunderstandings surrounding his vitiligo, and spoke about him in a way that felt grounded and human, not mythical or tabloid-driven. Her tone was respectful, candid, and refreshingly straightforward.

The conversation has sparked renewed discussion about the late pop icon’s private life, not in a scandalous way, but through the lens of personal experience and lived truth. It’s a reminder that even the most iconic figures are still human, with relationships and stories that rarely make headlines.

More on this and other cultural conversations on #SeanAnthonyLive.

Source: Reel360

