The Neptunes in Legal Battle: Chad Hugo Sues Pharrell Williams

Longtime creative partners are at odds as Chad Hugo sues Pharrell Williams over The Neptunes' trademarks and allegedly millions in withheld royalties.

Published on January 24, 2026
It looks like there is major trouble in paradise for one of hip-hop’s most iconic production duos. Chad Hugo has officially filed a lawsuit against his long-time partner Pharrell Williams, alleging unpaid royalties and a lack of financial transparency regarding their legendary work together.

The legal dispute centers on several serious allegations:

  • Trademark Issues: Hugo claims Pharrell attempted to register The Neptunes trademarks without consulting him.
  • Withheld Earnings: Hugo alleges he is owed up to $1 million from a single N.E.R.D. album and hasn’t received appropriate royalties from tours or merchandise.
  • Financial Gatekeeping: According to the filing, Pharrell has allegedly refused to share complete financial documents despite repeated requests from Hugo’s legal team.

While the two worked together as recently as 2022, Hugo’s attorney suggests that years of “obfuscation” regarding their shared business interests left them with no choice but to seek compensation through the courts. For more on this story, go here.

