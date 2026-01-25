Listen Live
Decades-Old Snowball Reaches Milestone Anniversary

The World’s Oldest Snowball Is Turning 50

A 64-year-old man, who claims to have made a snowball 50 years ago says the snowball is still good 50 years later.

Published on January 25, 2026
Jeff Shamus claims to have the “world’s oldest snowball,” which he says he formed 50 years ago on February 5th, 1976.

Person shaping snow on grassy ground during light winter snowfall
Source: Anastasiia Shenger / Getty

According to Jeff, when he was a teenager, he experienced his first snow and wanted to remember the moment, so he made snowballs and kept one in the freezer. The wild thing, his mom kept the snowball that he put in the freezer in an empty Skippy peanut butter jar in her freezer until she passed away in 2017.

Jeff then transferred the snowball to his own freezer. He says the snowball is now more of a “snow blob,” but despite some close calls, the snow is still the same.

Jeff wants his two kids to inherit the snow, saying, “Once it’s theirs, they’ll get it, whether they appreciate it now or not, it’ll be theirs to preserve.”

