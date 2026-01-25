The World’s Oldest Snowball Is Turning 50

Jeff Shamus claims to have the “world’s oldest snowball,” which he says he formed 50 years ago on February 5th, 1976.

Source: Anastasiia Shenger / Getty

According to Jeff, when he was a teenager, he experienced his first snow and wanted to remember the moment, so he made snowballs and kept one in the freezer. The wild thing, his mom kept the snowball that he put in the freezer in an empty Skippy peanut butter jar in her freezer until she passed away in 2017.

Jeff then transferred the snowball to his own freezer. He says the snowball is now more of a “snow blob,” but despite some close calls, the snow is still the same.

Jeff wants his two kids to inherit the snow, saying, “Once it’s theirs, they’ll get it, whether they appreciate it now or not, it’ll be theirs to preserve.”