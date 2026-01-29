Flying Soon? Get Ready to Pay Up if You Don’t Have Your REAL ID

New TSA ConfirmID system verifies identity for travelers without REAL ID, requiring $45 fee to proceed.

TSA aims to strengthen security and implement REAL ID Act, but fee may burden lower-income and elderly travelers.

Experts advise travelers to obtain REAL ID before deadline to avoid extra costs and delays.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has just announced a new policy that could affect anyone flying without a REAL ID. Starting February 1, 2026, travelers who show up at the airport without a REAL ID or another accepted form of identification will face a new choice: pay a $45 fee or don’t fly.

This new fee is tied to an identity verification system called TSA ConfirmID. The system is designed as a last resort for travelers who forget their ID or don’t have a compliant one. This move marks a significant shift in how the TSA handles identity verification at security checkpoints across the country.

What is TSA ConfirmID and How Does It Work?

For years, the deadline for REAL ID enforcement has been pushed back. But it looks like the TSA is finally putting its foot down. The new TSA ConfirmID system is the agency’s solution for verifying the identity of passengers who are unable to present a valid photo ID.

Here’s how it will reportedly work: If you arrive at the security checkpoint without a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state ID, passport, or other acceptable form of identification, a TSA officer will direct you to a designated kiosk. There, you’ll be prompted to use the TSA ConfirmID system.

The system will ask you to provide personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth. It will then cross-reference this data with public and private databases to confirm that you are who you say you are. Once your identity is successfully verified, you’ll pay the $45 fee and be allowed to proceed to security screening. If the system cannot verify your identity, you will not be permitted to fly.

Why is the TSA Doing This?

The primary reason behind this change is to strengthen security and fully implement the REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress back in 2005. The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. The goal is to prevent fraudulent identification and make air travel safer.

According to TSA officials, the fee is intended to cover the costs of operating the advanced verification technology and to encourage travelers to obtain a REAL ID before the deadline. They see it as a way to ensure compliance while still providing an option for people who find themselves in a bind.

The $45 fee is an additional financial burden on top of already expensive travel costs. For a family traveling together, these fees could add up quickly. Community advocates are already voicing concerns that the policy could disproportionately affect lower-income individuals, the elderly, and anyone who faces barriers to getting a state-issued ID.

While the TSA presents ConfirmID as a convenience, some travel experts see it as a penalty. They argue that travelers should focus on getting their REAL ID now to avoid any extra costs or delays. Remember, a REAL ID is marked by a star on the upper portion of the card. If your ID doesn’t have a star, it’s not a REAL ID.

