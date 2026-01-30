Listen Live
Breaking News: Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested in LA

One-time CNN personality Don Lemon faces arrest in Los Angeles incident

Published on January 30, 2026
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles early this morning, January 30, 2026.

Key Details

  • The Incident: The arrest stems from an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.
  • The Charges: Authorities are investigating potential FACE Act violations following the viral disruption.
  • Legal Process: After multiple judges in Minnesota declined to sign an arrest warrant, federal agents reportedly moved forward following a grand jury indictment.
  • Others Involved: Lemon is the fourth person arrested in this case, joining a St. Paul school board member and an online personality known as “Dwoke Farmer”.

Lemon is expected to make his first court appearance in Los Angeles later today. Stay tuned to Magic 95.5 for further updates on this developing story.

