Breaking News: Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested in LA

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles early this morning, January 30, 2026.

Key Details

The arrest stems from an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Charges: Authorities are investigating potential FACE Act violations following the viral disruption.

Lemon is expected to make his first court appearance in Los Angeles later today. Stay tuned to Magic 95.5 for further updates on this developing story.