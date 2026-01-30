Listen Live
Bengals QB Joe Flacco Earns First Pro Bowl Nod at Age 41

Joe Flacco earned his first Pro Bowl selection after a mid-season run with the Bengals.

Published on January 30, 2026
NFL: DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Joe Flacco earned his first Pro Bowl Games selection at age 41 after an unexpected mid-season impact with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco joined Cincinnati via trade from Cleveland and quickly became a stabilizing presence. He stepped into a difficult situation with starter Joe Burrow suffering an injury, and helped steady one of the league’s most prolific passing offenses.

The Pro Bowl selection came as a replacement nod, much like what Shedeur Sanders did with the Browns about a week ago. It also, somewhat shockingly, marked the first Pro Bowl honor of Flacco’s long career. The achievement surprised many, given his age and late arrival with the team.

Flacco entered the league in 2008 and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. He was also selected as the Super Bowl MVP. This Pro Bowl nod adds another milestone to his résumé.

Over his NFL career, Flacco has thrown for more than 40,000 passing yards with 272 touchdown passes.

Whether this Pro Bowl season leads to another return or signals the end of his career remains unknown.

