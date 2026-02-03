Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “Jazzy Report” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on. As always, the dynamic duo tackled the heavy hitters affecting our community, sprinkled in some fascinating global news, and wrapped it up with a relationship question that had everyone talking. If you missed the conversation, we’ve got you covered with the highlights you need to know.

The Fight for Voting Rights

The Supreme Court’s looming decision in Louisiana v. Callais. This case has major implications for Black political power across the South. The concern is that the Court’s decision could weaken the Voting Rights Act, potentially opening the door for conservative lawmakers to redraw congressional maps in a way that erases Black and Hispanic majority districts. It’s a move that could shift power dynamics significantly. D.L. Hughley didn’t mince words on the strategy we need to adopt: if they change the rules, we need to play by them. Just as California redrew districts to ensure fair representation, the consensus is that we need to stop “playing nice” and start using every available legal tool to secure our seats at the table. When our voice is on the line, passivity isn’t an option.

Protecting Stingless Bees

Groundbreaking move in Peru with stingless bees in the Amazon have been granted legal rights, marking the first time insects have received such protection anywhere in the world. While it might sound unusual at first, this ordinance recognizes their right to exist, thrive, and live in clean habitats free from the dangers of deforestation and pesticides. These little pollinators are vital to the ecosystem, yet as D.L. joked, a stingless bee is “like a soldier without a gun.” It’s a reminder that even the smallest creatures play a massive role in our world, and protecting nature is ultimately about protecting our future.