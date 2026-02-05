Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

McDonald's Serves Up McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine's Day

McDonald’s Serves Up Love with McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald's Winter Menu
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Move over, chocolate hearts—McDonald’s is redefining romance this Valentine’s Day with a culinary twist that’s equal parts quirky and luxurious. Enter the McNugget Caviar Kit, a limited-edition offering that pairs the fast-food giant’s iconic Chicken McNuggets with a dollop of high-end sophistication.

Launching on February 10 at 11 a.m. ET, these kits are available exclusively online at McNuggetCaviar.com—and here’s the kicker: they’re completely free (while supplies last, of course). Each kit includes a 1-ounce tin of McNugget caviar, a $25 Arch Card for more nuggets, crème fraîche, and even a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon for that extra touch of class.

This unexpected collaboration with Paramount Caviar, a U.S.-based luxury caviar supplier, is McDonald’s way of giving fans a taste of the high life without the hefty price tag. According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, “McNugget Caviar was created because of our customers. They’ve been pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar long before we made it official.”

So, whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or just want to impress your taste buds, McDonald’s has you covered. But act fast—these kits are bound to be the hottest (and fanciest) thing since, well, hot nuggets.

McDonald’s Serves Up Love with McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
Who's the One Finalists Columbus
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Who’s The One Comedian Search: Get Tickets to The Battle!

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Music’s Biggest Night: Full List of Winners at the 68th Grammy Awards

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
Close-up of metal handcuffs under dramatic light
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ex-Husband Identified as Possible Suspect in Weinland Park Homicide

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close