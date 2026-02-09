Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

Blue Ivy, 14, attends the Super Bowl with dad Jay-Z and sister Rumi, 8, carrying on a family tradition.

Blue Ivy's fashion choices, from an Off-White varsity jacket to Balenciaga accessories, pay tribute to Beyoncé's style.

The Carter family's Super Bowl appearances, including Beyoncé's past halftime performances, continue to captivate fans.

Beyoncé may not have attended the Super Bowl this year, but it sure looked like it when her mini-me, Blue Ivy, stepped onto the field.

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Jay-Z was joined by his daughters, Blue Ivy, 14, and Rumi, 8, for the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, Feb. 8.

In what’s become somewhat of a family tradition, the trio took the field for photo-ops before the big game, which included an adorable snap of the sisters jumping in the air in anticipation of the event. Blue has taken that same photo at the Super Bowl for years, dating back to at least 2020.

For Sunday’s game–which saw the Seattle Seahawks take over the New England Patriots in a 29 – 13 victory–Blue Ivy looked every bit like her mom in an Off-White varsity jacket with a price tag of $3,895. She finished her look with a pair of jeans, oversized sunglasses, and Timberland boots. She also wore her honey-colored hair in voluminous waves and carried a blue Balenciaga Le City bag.

Rumi wore a more sporty outfit for the occasion, rocking a neon jersey, a black leather skirt, and carrying a pink MCM Rabbit bag.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Blue has paid tribute to her mom with her fashion choices. The teenager sat courtside at the Dec. 10 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, a few months ago, for which she wore red Isabel Marant Bekett wedge sneakers that were a callback to Bey’s early, iconic style.

This also isn’t the first time Jay-Z, who selects the performers for the halftime show, has attended the Super Bowl with his girls. The trio also attended the big game in 2025, which saw Blue wearing a Balenciaga leather jacket, cargo jeans and sneakers, while Rumi paired her jeans with a crossbody bag and striped jacket.

Nowadays, it seems like Beyoncé prefers staying home for the Super Bowl, but she’s had her fair share of big moments at the game in years past.

In 2016, she joined Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show headliner Coldplay for a special appearance, which came just three years after she took center stage in 2013 for her own headlining performance. That year, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were her surprise guests in an iconic Destiny’s Child reunion.

No matter what’s happening during the game, the Carter family will always get our attention on the sidelines (or during halftime)!

