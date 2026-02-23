How to Get Free Legal Help: The Self Help Center & MARCH Program

Navigating the legal system can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. In this episode of “Eye on the Community,” Sean Anthony sits down with Judge Eileen Paley to discuss two vital (and free!) resources available to the public: The Self Help Center and the MARCH program.

In this interview, we cover:

What services the Self Help Center provides (and what they can’t).

How the MARCH program assists with mediation and legal guidance.

Locations, hours, and how to access these services at no cost.

📍 Visit the Self Help Center: [Insert Address if known, e.g., 373 S. High St, Columbus, OH