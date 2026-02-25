Corhonda 'Hooda' Dawson Makes Record-Breaking Scuba Dives

Source: Guinness World Record recipient Corhonda “HOODA” Dawson / Photo courtesy of Corhonda Dawson’s Instagram page.

Congratulations are in order for Memphis native and scuba diver Corhonda “HOODA” Dawson, whose latest achievement has secured her a place in the record books. In April 2025, the Whitehaven resident earned a spot in the Guinness World Records after completing dives on all seven continents in just 11 days, 19 hours and 23 minutes, a historic feat accomplished in record-breaking time.

Corhonda “HOODA” Dawson was honored in her home state of Tennessee earlier this month

Her milestone didn’t go unnoticed at home. On Feb. 9, Dawson was formally honored by the Shelby County Commission. Still, as reported by Fox 13, the recognition surrounding her achievement has stretched well beyond county lines.

In reflecting on her accomplishment, Dawson expressed deep pride in representing Memphis as a Black woman in a sport where diversity remains limited. There are not many Black female scuba divers from Memphis — or elsewhere. Increasing access and representation in aquatic activities remains critical, particularly in light of a 2017 USA Swimming Foundation study that found 70% of African Americans cannot swim. That statistic is rooted in a long history of segregation that restricted Black families’ access to public swimming facilities throughout much of the 20th century.

Dawson, who once never imagined achieving something of this magnitude, hopes her journey will inspire the next generation.

Love Good News? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“It’s really, really important for me to make this a transferrable kind of thing,” Dawson told Fox 13, “in the sense that I want to show every little girl or every little boy it doesn’t matter what your environment says you can do or can’t do. There are no oceans out there, not even anywhere close to Memphis, right? You can still do and still make history.”

From scuba diver to history-maker

Her scuba journey began in 2010 as a way to heal and rediscover herself following a difficult divorce. What started as a distraction soon evolved into a passion and ultimately, a pursuit of excellence.

Dawson began training at The Dive Shop in East Memphis, where she learned to swim and earned scuba certifications. Over time, her dedication propelled her from beginner to certified dive master. In 2024, she made history as the first Black woman to dive in all five of the world’s oceans. But that was just the start of her decorated career.

On April 1, 2025, Dawson launched her quest to become the fastest person to dive on every continent. To claim the record, she needed to complete the dives in under 19 days. While the dives themselves required skill and stamina, the greater hurdle proved to be logistics and compliance with strict Guinness guidelines. Among the rules: she could not travel more than 31 miles in a private vehicle such as a taxi or Uber, relying instead on public transportation and commercial flights.

Her journey began April 1 in Antarctica, diving into the icy waters of Whalers Bay, and concluded April 13, near Indian Rock off Catalina Island, California, where she completed her final dive alongside her two daughters — surpassing the previous record by nearly six days, according to her Instagram.

“I set Black history as the first African-American female to dive every ocean, and then I went, the same year, within 320 days, I went back around the world again to be the fastest person to dive from every continent,” Dawson said proudly.

Those who have watched her evolution say the accomplishment is no surprise.

“She’s been associated with this dive center forever,” said Kelly Green, a dive instructor at The Dive Shop. “We are the third oldest dive center in the United States. She’s just always been a fixture.”

Green added, “We’re proud to have her accomplish her goal and just proud to have her as part of our community in the diving center here.”

Dawson continues to celebrate her Guinness World Records triumph. On Feb. 24, she shared her Fox 13 interview on Instagram, pairing it with an empowering message for supporters inspired by her path.

“What you dream is possible. What you pursue with your whole heart can become real,” she penned. ”Black History is today, we continue to shape and contribute to this world in positive ways. Happy Black History Month.”

SEE ALSO:

As Black History Faces Erasure, 1619-Inspired Exhibit Lands In Nation’s Capital

Exonerated Man Calvin Duncan Wins New Orleans Criminal Clerk Election





Corhonda 'Hooda' Dawson Makes Record-Breaking Scuba Dives was originally published on newsone.com