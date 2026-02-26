Listen Live
Bill Gates & Epstein: The “Huge Mistake” — Blackmail and Affairs

Behind the prestige lies a web of "huge mistakes" and elite extortion. We’re dissecting new DOJ details on the Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein connection—and asking tough questions about power.

Published on February 26, 2026
Bill Gates told Gates Foundation staff his connection to Jeffrey Epstein was a “huge mistake.” Now DOJ-released materials and reporting raise bigger questions: How do prestige circles normalize danger? How does blackmail work at the highest level? And what does accountability look like when power is global? In this episode, I break down the timeline, the “normalized” elite-room psychology Gates described, the reported extortion attempt tied to an affair, and Melinda French Gates’ public reaction to the latest claims—while also noting what Gates and his reps have denied. Read more

DOJ

