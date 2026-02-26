What's Trending: Exploitation Isn't New: A History of Abuse Before Epstein

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” with the kind of raw honesty and wit about the Epstien files and the fall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal title and is facing potential indictment in connection with the files are sending shockwaves through the global elite. But for many of us watching, the shock isn’t that a former prince could be involved; it’s that he might actually face consequences. As DL points out, if a former royal can get indicted, so can a president. This isn’t just celebrity gossip; it’s a pivotal moment where the shield of wealth and status might finally be cracking. The connection to the Epstein files suggests a web of complicity that crosses oceans and political lines, hinting that the “dirt” held over powerful figures could be the very thing keeping justice at bay.

However, we need to be clear: this level of exploitation isn’t new. It’s not a modern invention of the digital age or a unique byproduct of 21st-century excess. Historically, women and children have been objectified and treated as property for centuries. As discussed on the show, you don’t have to look far back to find eras where young girls were married off at 12 or 13, stripping them of agency before they even understood what it meant. In the context of American history, this rings even louder. Black women and children, in particular, never owned their own bodies during slavery. The horror stories emerging from the Epstein files mirror the atrocities committed in the annals of history, acts of domination that were not only legal but socially acceptable for the men in power.