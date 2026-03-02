Michael B. Jordan Takes Home SAG’s Best Actor Award For His Dual Role In ‘Sinners’

Jeff Kravitz / Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is finally getting the recognition he deserves; it only took him playing two roles in one film.

After getting his flowers at the NAACP Image Awards, taking home the awards for Best Actor in a Motion Picture and Entertainer of the Year, his peers recognized him for putting in the year’s best work by blessing him with the Best Male Actor in a Leading Role award during Sunday’s Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

Viola Davis couldn’t contain her excitement as she read Jordan’s name off the card.

Jordan described the moment as “pretty cool” during his acceptance speech following his first solo win for his exceptional dual performance as the twins, Smoke and Stack, in long-time collaborator Ryan Coogler’s beloved vampire flick, Sinners.

“I don’t even know where to begin. I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Jordan said at the start of his acceptance speech. “I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love.”

Speaking on the reception following Sinners‘ release, as the film is praised during awards season, he said, “This ride has been unbelievable.”

Jordan would go on to thank his peers and SAG-AFTRA while also sharing what he thought the union was as a kid before his star began to rise in Hollywood.

“I thought it was this club that I want to be in so bad, but you had to get vouchers, and depending on how many lines you had in an episode or a show would determine if you got that membership or not,” he continued. “I remember watching all the other actors that I looked up to being a part of that club … those guys that were on stage with the awards and the nice suits, talking, being in fancy places like that. That’s what I always wanted.”

Of course, the actor thanked his momma for nurturing his acting ambitions before extending thanks to Coogler, thanking the Black Panther director “for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth.”

“Just being in this room right now with all these people who have seen me grow up in front of the camera and in these rooms, I feel the love and support that you’ve always given me,” Jordan continued. “It encouraged me to go on and do my best, so I just want to say thank you.”

Jordan’s much-deserved win comes after losses at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards. Up next is the Oscars, we shall see if both him and Sinners take home any awards, even though, based on the Oscars’ history, we won’t be holding our breath.

You can see more reactions to Jordan’s Actor Awards win below, and Sinners getting all the love below.