Anthropic Sues Trump Administration Over Federal AI Ban

Anthropic filed lawsuits against the Trump administration for blocking its AI technology from federal agencies

The government designated Anthropic as a 'supply-chain risk' which prevents its products from being used by the military

Anthropic claims the government's actions are an 'unlawful campaign of retaliation' and are harming its business

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has filed two lawsuits against the Trump administration after the federal government moved to block its technology from use across several agencies.

The company announced Monday that it filed one case in the U.S. District Court for Northern California and another in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. The legal action comes after the Pentagon labeled Anthropic a “supply-chain risk to national security,” a designation that prevents its products from being used by the Department of Defense.

President Donald Trump also announced plans to extend the ban to other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the State Department.

Anthropic says the government’s actions go beyond a typical contract dispute and instead represent what it calls an “unlawful campaign of retaliation.” According to the company, the conflict follows months of negotiations with federal officials over how the military should use its artificial intelligence technology.

In its filings, Anthropic argues that the designation is already harming its reputation and putting hundreds of millions of dollars in potential business at risk. The company also claims the government ignored required procedures and exceeded its authority in issuing the ban.

“Seeking judicial review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security,” the company said in a statement. “But this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners.”

Anthropic says it remains open to resolving the dispute through discussions with the federal government but believes court action is necessary to prevent the restrictions from taking effect.

The White House has defended the decision, saying the administration is focused on ensuring the military has secure and reliable technology. In a statement, White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the president is working to guarantee that U.S. troops are equipped with the tools they need.

“Our military will follow the United States Constitution—not any Big Tech company’s terms of service,” Huston said.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the lawsuits, citing its policy of not discussing ongoing litigation.

The outcome of the case could have significant implications for how artificial intelligence companies work with the U.S. government moving forward, particularly as AI technology becomes more involved in national security and defense operations.

Anthropic Sues Trump Administration Over Federal AI Ban was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com