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Latest on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky After Terrifying Shooting

Rihanna and her family are safe following a terrifying shooting at her Beverly Hills home. A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing an AR-15 at the gated estate.

Published on March 14, 2026
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According to the LAPD, a woman identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz allegedly pulled up to the property in a white Tesla and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle. Approximately 10 rounds were fired, striking the mansion’s front gate and an exterior wall.

At the time of the attack, the house was full—Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their three children, and Rihanna’s mother were all on the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police apprehended Ortiz just 30 minutes later in Sherman Oaks. She has since been charged with 14 felony counts, including:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Assault with a semiautomatic firearm
  • Shooting at an inhabited dwelling

Disturbing social media posts from the suspect suggest a fixation on the singer, including bizarre claims of “witchcraft.” Ortiz is currently being held on $1.8 million bail with a court date set for late March.

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