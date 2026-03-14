Listen Live
Close
Local

Columbus Non-Emergency Lines Facing Outages: What You Need to Know

Columbus non-emergency lines are facing intermittent outages today. If you have an elective report, please be patient; however, 911 remains fully operational for all life-threatening emergencies.

Published on March 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban - Web Banner - Braylan - 728 x 90

Local emergency officials in Franklin County are reporting intermittent disruptions to non-emergency phone lines today, Saturday, March 14, 2026. While technicians work to resolve the issue, here is the current status of communication services in the area.

The Columbus Emergency Communications Center (ECC) has confirmed that the primary non-emergency line, (614) 645-4545, is experiencing technical difficulties.

  • Service Impacted: Non-emergency dispatch lines.
  • Provider Involved: AT&T is currently working with the ECC to resolve the disruption.
  • Scope: The outage is intermittent and may affect various cell phone carriers differently. Other dispatch centers in the Franklin County region may also be experiencing similar issues.

If you have a non-life-threatening issue, officials ask for your patience. If your call to the non-emergency line does not go through, try again later unless the situation becomes an emergency.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Jill Scott Performs With DJ AG On Camden High Street
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Jill Scott Announces ‘To Whom This May Concern’ World Tour

Comment
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Columbus Airman Among Six Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq

Comment
7 Items
Food & Drink  |  Written By: Matty Willz

Ranch Milkshakes in Ohio? Plus Other Weird Food Combos You Should Try

Comment
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Written By: lexdirects

BBC Director Finally Explains Airing N-Word During BAFTAs, Confirms Slur Also Shouted At Wunmi Mosaku

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close