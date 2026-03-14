Columbus Non-Emergency Lines Facing Outages: What You Need to Know

Local emergency officials in Franklin County are reporting intermittent disruptions to non-emergency phone lines today, Saturday, March 14, 2026. While technicians work to resolve the issue, here is the current status of communication services in the area.

The Columbus Emergency Communications Center (ECC) has confirmed that the primary non-emergency line, (614) 645-4545, is experiencing technical difficulties.

Service Impacted: Non-emergency dispatch lines.

Non-emergency dispatch lines. Provider Involved: AT&T is currently working with the ECC to resolve the disruption.

AT&T is currently working with the ECC to resolve the disruption. Scope: The outage is intermittent and may affect various cell phone carriers differently. Other dispatch centers in the Franklin County region may also be experiencing similar issues.

If you have a non-life-threatening issue, officials ask for your patience. If your call to the non-emergency line does not go through, try again later unless the situation becomes an emergency.