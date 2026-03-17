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Fetty Wap Announces New Album ‘Zavier,’ Dropping In March

Fetty Wap is back home and preparing to release his first project in three years.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fetty Wap is back home and preparing to release his first project in three years.

The hitmaker behind records like “Trap Queen,” “My Way,” and “679” is ready to remind the rap game that the Zoo is back and he’s still got plenty left in the tank. Fetty took to social media to announce his upcoming album Zavier, releasing a black-and-white trailer that reflects on his journey. 

“When you losing money everyone thinks that’s the worst part. You’re losing shows, and calls stop coming through, rooms started to get smaller, and noise started to fade away. Things got real quite, but that’s when it hit different.”

The Trap Queen artist also opened up about blowing up at a young age and losing sight of himself in the process.

“I got use to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I knew who Zavier even was. Somewhere in the my road I became a character in my own life.”

He’s planning to release the project on March 27, marking his first album since 2023’s King Zoo. During his time behind bars, Fetty said he had plenty of time to reflect, taking accountability for his actions instead of pointing fingers.

“The type of man I am, I was telling myself, this is my fault. It don’t matter who told.”

With Zavier on the way, Fetty Wap looks ready to turn the page and remind fans why he was one of the hottest names in the game.

Fetty Wap Announces New Album ‘Zavier,’ Dropping In March was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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