Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star

Ne-Yo's introduction to country music as a child shaped his songwriting approach.

Recording in Nashville provided a refreshing, collaborative environment for Ne-Yo's new country-influenced project.

Ne-Yo believes Black artists are welcome in country music if they genuinely appreciate the craft.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Ne-Yo is stepping into a new musical space, but according to him, this shift has been years in the making.

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During a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the singer songwriter opened up about his latest single, “Up Out Gone,” and the country influences shaping his new project. While some fans may see it as an unexpected move, Ne-Yo said country music has always had a place in his life and creative process.

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He shared that his introduction to the genre happened when he was around eight or nine years old. Growing up in Las Vegas, he would wait for his mother to come home from work each night, and she often brought different kinds of music into the house. One night, she came home with Reba McEntire.

The first country song he remembers truly connecting with was “Fancy,” and that moment left a lasting impression. For Ne-Yo, it was not just the melody that stood out. It was the storytelling, the honesty, and the emotion.

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He explained that country music taught him a lot about songwriting, especially when it comes to vulnerability. In his eyes, the genre does not try to make everything look polished or perfect. Instead, it allows room for regular people, real problems, and honest emotions. That authenticity is something he says has influenced the way he writes music across genres.

To fully commit to this new direction, Ne-Yo spent time in Nashville working on the project. He said recording there felt refreshing because the focus was simply on making good music. He described the atmosphere as grounded and collaborative, without the ego that can sometimes show up in other spaces.

He also pushed back on the idea that Black artists are automatically unwelcome in country music. While he acknowledged that others may have had different experiences, he said Nashville welcomed him with open arms. For him, the key was respect for the craft. He believes the country community wants artists to genuinely appreciate the music, not just stop by for a quick moment.

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That respect was especially meaningful when he performed at the Grand Ole Opry, a moment he described as both exciting and nerve wracking. Even with his long career, he admitted it was one of the most nervous he had been in a long time.

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Beyond music, Ne-Yo also spoke about family and the lessons he wants to pass down to his children. As a father of seven, he said one of his biggest goals is teaching them not to measure themselves against social media.

His message was simple: being yourself is enough.

With a new sound, a new project on the way, and a fresh sense of creative freedom, Ne-Yo is proving that crossing genres does not mean leaving your identity behind. For him, it is just another way to tell the truth through music.

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Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com