Every Man’s Dream is Almost Coming True.

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Nia Long's First Appearance in Playboy but with Her Clothes On! She's Talking Dating and Her Role in Michael.

Published on April 15, 2026
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"Michael" Berlin Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Tristar Media / Getty

Nia Long is stepping into a whole new spotlight-she’s featured in Playboy for the very first time in the Spring 2026 issue. And it’s not just about the photos, she’s opening up.

She talks about her role in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic and how she’s protecting her peace while being back under a microscope.

"Michael" Berlin Premiere - Arrivals
Gerome Defrance
"Michael" Berlin Premiere - Arrivals
Gerome Defrance

She also shared a personal moment meeting Michael Jackson at a Stevie Wonder concert and got real about where she is in life right now.

"Michael" Berlin Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Gerome Defrance / Getty

Dating? Not the focus. She’s all about her kids, her career, and rediscovering herself.

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