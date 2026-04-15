Every Man’s Dream is Almost Coming True.

Source: Tristar Media / Getty

Nia Long is stepping into a whole new spotlight-she’s featured in Playboy for the very first time in the Spring 2026 issue. And it’s not just about the photos, she’s opening up.

She talks about her role in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic and how she’s protecting her peace while being back under a microscope.

Gerome Defrance Gerome Defrance

She also shared a personal moment meeting Michael Jackson at a Stevie Wonder concert and got real about where she is in life right now.

Source: Gerome Defrance / Getty

Dating? Not the focus. She’s all about her kids, her career, and rediscovering herself.