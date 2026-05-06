Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Beyoncé and JAŸ-Z went big for their return to the Met Gala, and that definitely included the afterparty.

An onlooker tells Page Six that The Carters posted up at Crane Club’s Members Lounge to cap off fashion’s biggest night on Monday. The entrance was blocked off, of course.

The paparazzi was able to peep some of the A-listers who entered the party, including Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even rock icon Mick Jagger.

Another known guest was Rihanna, who previously confirmed on the Met Gala red carpet that she and A$AP Rocky would be pulling up to the party. “There’s only one after party,” she said to Complex.

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Noticeably absent was the other superstar of the Carter household, Grammy winner Blue Ivy Carter, mostly because she’s 14 and the party was well past her curfew.

For those looking for any insights on the inside of the party, the only crumb of evidence comes courtesy of music exec Lenny Santiago, who shared the entrance of the party, branded with the logo for Bey’s whiskey, SirDavis.

There was no doubt that partygoers were having a good time, with folks not leaving the party until 4 am local time.

The party capped off a big evening for the Carter family, with Beyoncé returning to the Met for the first time in a decade. Bey, who was one of the gala’s co-chairs, stunned in a diamond skeleton look by Olivier Rousteing, complete with an over-the-top headpiece fit for a queen.

Hov kept his style simple & timeless, rocking a suit with tails & a double breasted vest by Louis Vuitton.

Finally, Blue Ivy made a statement in her Met Gala debut. As one of the youngest attendees of the normally 18-and-up gala, matching her parents’ style with a cream gown and jacket set by Balenciaga.

Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com