Listen Live
Close
Music

Fresh Releases from Chris Brown and T.I.

New Music Friday: Chris Brown, T.I. Drop Fresh Tunes

Published on May 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This week’s New Music Friday features new drops from legacy artists like Chris Brown, T.I., and Teyana Taylor. Chris Brown’s twelfth studio album, “Brown,” showcases his polished blend of R&B, pop, and melodic hip-hop with features from various artists. T.I. teams up with Pharrell for the single “Mr. Him,” giving fans a taste of his upcoming album, “Kill the King.” Teyana Taylor returns with “Bed of Roses” featuring Wale, blending sensual vocals with emotional storytelling. The releases offer a mix of stadium-ready R&B, motivational rhymes, and soulful late-night vibes to kick off the weekend.

Fresh Releases from Chris Brown and T.I. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Former Deputy Charged with Murder in Casey Goodson Jr. Case

Comment
Mother and daughter black women embracing in a field of yellow flowers
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Sing to Me: 13 R&B Songs About Momma for Mother’s Day

Comment
Imposing bulding facade
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Supreme Court Halts Whitehall Recall Vote

Comment
Sports  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Bengals Trade First-Round Pick to Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close