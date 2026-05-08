Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Judge Dismisses Will Smith Lawsuit

Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge

Published on May 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Will smith

A judge has dismissed the sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Will Smith by his former touring violinist, Brian King Joseph. The judge ruled that the allegations did not meet the criteria for sexual harassment. While the case was dismissed, King Joseph has been given the opportunity to amend his complaint within 30 days. The lawsuit alleged that someone entered King Joseph’s hotel room and left items, including a note signed by “Stone F,” leading to accusations of grooming for sexual activity and wrongful termination. Smith’s attorney has called the allegations false, baseless, and reckless. Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are also facing another lawsuit from an alleged ex-friend, with Jada Pinkett Smith denying the allegations as false and uncorroborated.

Judge Dismisses Will Smith Lawsuit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Former Deputy Charged with Murder in Casey Goodson Jr. Case

Comment
Mother and daughter black women embracing in a field of yellow flowers
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Sing to Me: 13 R&B Songs About Momma for Mother’s Day

Comment
Imposing bulding facade
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Supreme Court Halts Whitehall Recall Vote

Comment
Sports  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Bengals Trade First-Round Pick to Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close