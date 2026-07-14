4th Annual 614 Funk Fest

Source: Fame Productions / radio one columbus

WE’RE BRINGING FUNK IN THE PARK

The producers of SUMMER614 bring the best of both worlds to Columbus Commons—bridging the gap between classic funk and the sounds it inspired, from 80s and 90s hip-hop to smooth R&B favorites. With live music, food, drinks, and local vendors, this is a timeless, full-day celebration of culture and sound.

VENUE: Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43215

PERFORMERS:

THE ORIGINAL LAKESIDE

BIG DADDY KANE w/ FULL BAND

CHERRELLE

TROPP

CHUBB ROCK

DJ MIXMASTER ICE

DOORS:

DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM

TICKETS:

GENERAL ADMISSION

PREMIUM AREA

FRONT ROW VIP

VIP

VIP BACK

VIP SIDE

ADDITIONAL TICKET OUTLETS:

TALIBS:

1035 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205

(614) 252-0654

LAWSHEAS:

1488 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43224

(614) 252-3474

B&K SMOKEHOUSE:

1114 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205

(614) 252-7017

OTT BARBER BOUTIQUE:

4473 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH

614) 694-2724

What you can and can’t bring into 614 FUNK FEST:

Only Chairs allowed (camping/folding)

❎ NO Coolers

❎ NO Tables

❎ NO Tents

❎ NO Umbrellas

❎ NO Blankets

❎ NO Tarps

❎ NO Food | Food Trucks will be on site to purchase food

❎ NO Drinks | Cash bars will be on site to purchase drinks

Parking:

The Main Garage is located at 55 East Rich St., with entrances on Main and Rich St., between High and Third St.

The Underground Garage is located at 191 South Third St., with an entrance off of Third St., between State and Rich St.

VENDOR INFORMATION:

CALL 614-668-8287

ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Artist line-up is subject to change.

THE BENEFITING FOUNDATION:

The mission of the 22nd Foundation is to expose and educate low-opportunity youth to diverse sports options as well as a healthy lifestyle through tennis, baseball, golf, lacrosse, and field hockey in a high quality coaching environment while assisting them to achieve their maximum potential on and off the field as they grow to develop leadership, sportsmanship, confidence, discipline, courage, accountability, team work and overall health awareness.



