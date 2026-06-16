PJ Morton Talks New Album, Tour, and Creating Music Without Labels
Magic 95.5’s Robyn Simone recently caught up with PJ Morton ahead of the release of his new project, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, arriving on Juneteenth.
During the conversation, the Grammy-winning artist discussed the inspiration behind the album and the national tour that will follow after “letting it breathe”.
Morton also reflected on balancing R&B and Gospel throughout his career, though he says he doesn’t spend much time trying to fit his music into a specific category.
Instead, his focus remains simple: creating “beautiful art”.
Fresh off continued success as a Grammy winner and a recent Stellar Awards nominee, Morton shared how his faith, musical influences, and personal experiences continue to shape his work.
Watch the full interview below, and click here for tour information.
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