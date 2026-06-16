Guess Who Receiving Another HUGE Honor!

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Big congratulations to Teyana Taylor. The singer, actress, director, producer, choreographer and fashion trendsetter will receive the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards 2026.

Taylor is being recognized for her impact across music, film, fashion and culture. Over the past year, she’s continued to expand her resume, earning a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination for her acting work while also remaining a major force in music and creative direction.

This year’s BET Awards will air live June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian and social media star Druski, who becomes the youngest host in BET Awards history.

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

In addition to Teyana’s honor, Lauryn Hill will receive the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. BET has also announced new categories including the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. Performers and additional presenters are expected to be announced closer to show time.