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Guess Who Receiving Another HUGE Honor!

From Music to Movies to Fashion, Teyana Taylor is Being Recognized for Doing it all at Culture's Biggest Night.

Published on June 16, 2026
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Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2024
Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Big congratulations to Teyana Taylor. The singer, actress, director, producer, choreographer and fashion trendsetter will receive the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards 2026.

Taylor is being recognized for her impact across music, film, fashion and culture. Over the past year, she’s continued to expand her resume, earning a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination for her acting work while also remaining a major force in music and creative direction.

This year’s BET Awards will air live June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian and social media star Druski, who becomes the youngest host in BET Awards history.

The 11th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

In addition to Teyana’s honor, Lauryn Hill will receive the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award. BET has also announced new categories including the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. Performers and additional presenters are expected to be announced closer to show time.

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