LeBron James Says He Could Never "Have A Stay-At-Home Woman" In Old Clip & Ignites A Gender War

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

LeBron James has inadvertently reignited the never-ending gender wars on social media.

Back in October, the four-time NBA champ was on his wife Savannah’s Everybody’s Crazy podcast when the topic of gender roles came up, and Bron admitted he doesn’t like the idea of a stay-at-home wife.

“I think personally me today, if I was not in a relationship today, I could not have a stay-at-home woman,” James said. “Just not like for me who I am at 40 and what I got going on, just coming home and just seeing somebody just sitting on the couch every day just sitting there.”

James praises his wife, Savannah, for always being on the move, saying that sometimes she’ll be at home with their daughter, Zhuri, while other times she’ll be at work or even on the road visiting colleges with their son, Bryce.

Bron does add that everyone’s life situation is different, and what they’re expecting from a partner changes depending on the stage they’re at.

He continued, “It’s just who you are and where you are, you know, at that point in your life. What kind of moves you um and I think everybody is different. So it’s been stages for me.”

That episode of the podcast also included OG Odd Future member-turned-actor Travis Bennett (Taco), as well as AMP streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum, who spoke about what love means to them.

Later in the same clip, the topic of falling in love was broached, and James remarked on how much he loves Savannah and how he is so locked in for life that he could never picture himself getting remarried. He even jokes that they’ll be together until they’re 105 and then get buried in the same casket.

The two are high school sweethearts, share three kids, and have been married since 2013.

James is clearly happy with his relationship dynamics, but the stay-at-home mom comments rubbed social media users the wrong way, so the eight-month-old clip is making the rounds on X and sparking renewed controversy.

See the heated reactions below.